These teams did not qualify for the last World Cup in Russia but they will be present in Qatar:
One of the great surprises that was left out of the last World Cup was the Dutch team. This year they have a great project, and despite the failure of the European Championship, they present themselves with the poster of candidates.
In the first place we find the selection in charge of organizing this World Cup. It seems somewhat complicated that we can see Qatar in a championship of these characteristics if it is not the venue.
The United States did not participate in the last World Cup that was played in 2018. They are usually a suspect in this type of championship. He always makes things difficult for some of the greats.
We all think of the same person when we see the Polish flag associated with football: Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern killer will have the opportunity to make history in Qatar.
The Ecuadorian team has completed a historic qualifying phase. They have been placed throughout the entire competition just behind Brazil and Argentina but ahead of all other South American teams. A slump at the end allowed the Uruguayans to overtake them in the standings.
His fateful defeat in the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay was etched in the hearts of all neutral fans. Selection of the ones that are cool.
The Cameroonians have just completed a great African Cup and want to make a splash in Qatar by sneaking into the round of 16. Nice challenge for the indomitable lions.
Finally we find Canada, which has what is surely the best generation in its history. Players like Alfonso Davies or Jonathan David will pull the wagon.
