There are only three places available for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and everyone is waiting for tomorrow’s draw to find out how the groups will be matched. Even so, we already know some teams that will not have any chance of qualifying, despite the fact that they were in the last World Cup in Russia in 2018. There are teams like Peru, Australia and Costa Rica, who can still access via playoffs, but others like the following , they will not be.
In a couple of months, the Egyptian team, commanded by Salah, has had two hard blows of reality. They lost the Africa Cup final against Senegal a few weeks ago, and a few days later Senegal itself knocked them out of the World Cup in the qualifiers.
In the case of the Russian team, the country’s invasion of Ukraine has caused FIFA to sanction the country and not even allow it to participate in the play-off qualifiers to access the Qatar World Cup.
Sweden was eliminated in the playoff against Lewandowski’s Poland. Surprisingly, the Swedes had beaten the Poles in the European Championship, in the summer, but now they have not been able to, and will be out of the World Cup, after the good performance they did to reach the quarterfinals.
Nigeria is a regular team at the World Cups, but in Qatar we will not be able to enjoy the explosiveness and talent of their players, despite having a good squad.
The coffee team, despite having world-class soccer players, was left out with no options to go to the World Cup. In 2018 they reached the round of 16 and forced England to go to penalties to beat them.
Iceland gave the surprise between 2016 and 2018 by qualifying for both the European Championship and the World Cup in Russia and performing well. In the European Championship they reached the quarterfinals and in the World Cup they even managed to draw against Argentina in groups. Now they are out, and they are in a renovation process.
The Panamanian team was left out after the historic victory of Canada, which will be for the second time in history in a World Cup.
