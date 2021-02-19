The Playoffs heading to Qatar 2022 they are back in action. In March a new double date will be played and the Argentine National Team will have to face two key commitments to continue dreaming of the World Cup: Uruguay, local, and Brazil, visitor. This Friday, Conmebol announced the venues, days and times of both parties.

For the fifth date, Lionel Scaloni’s team will receive the Celeste on March 26 at 9:00 p.m., in Santiago del Estero, and for the sixth, to be disputed On the 30th at 9:30 p.m., they will travel to Recife for the duel against Canarinha.

Day and time of the Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

They will be two very important games for Messi and company, which add ten units and occupy second place in the table, with three victories (Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru) and a draw (Paraguay). For their part, the Brazilians are first with a perfect score and the Uruguayans fifth, with six points.