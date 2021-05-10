Selection tests At the turn of June, the Helsinki Fair Center will become an entry test arena for tens of thousands of university applicants – due to the epidemic, the arrangements will do more work than usual

The selection tests for both the University of Helsinki and Haaga-Helia, Laurea and Metropolia Polytechnics will be held simultaneously at the Helsinki Fair Center at the turn of May – June.

Colleges are currently preparing for the selection tests at the turn of May-June. Both universities and polytechnics have reported that entrance exams can be held in a safe manner on campuses.

However, in Helsinki, the majority of entrance exams are held at the Exhibition Center instead of on campus. The change is not related to the corona epidemic, but has been planned for a longer time, says the project manager Anna-Liisa Kuusela About the applicant services of the University of Helsinki.

“We have received much-needed additional space from the same building from the exhibition center, so it has been a good solution in that sense as well,” says Kuusela.

In the spring’s joint application, almost 30,000 people applied to the University of Helsinki, of whom Kuusela estimates that about 70 percent will probably participate in the selection tests.

Also The entrance exams for Haaga-Helia, Laurea and Metropolia Polytechnics will be held at the Exhibition Center at the same time as the university exams.

More than 20,000 applicants have registered for the polytechnic selection tests, of which Metropolia’s Head of Studies Tapio Rimpioja it is estimated that 70-80% arrive.

In the selection test call, the applicant will receive a qr code indicating the exact day, place and time.

“In this way, efforts have been made to get staggered so that a large number of people can be organized at safety intervals,” Rimpioja says.

Colleges recommend that participants avoid, as far as possible, close contact for two weeks prior to selection tests. Universities require and polytechnics recommend the use of a mask in an experimental situation.

Kuusela says that the University of Helsinki has introduced additional premises, as the premises can accommodate fewer applicants than before due to the two-meter safety distance. Usually, the experiments have been supervised by more than a hundred people, but this year there are less than 200 of them.

“There is no nationally set maximum number of people for farms because the facilities in use are so diverse. The number of applicants on the premises varies, but the safety distances of two meters remain, ”says Kuusela.

Kuusela states that this year’s selection tests have required more work than usual.

“We have intensified national cooperation over the spring, and that has brought great help. The safety instructions have been designed to be uniform, ”says Kuusela.

Applicants arrival and passage at the Exhibition Center is planned so that a safety distance of two meters is maintained at all times.

“This is not so easy to implement on campus in small classrooms. The starting point was that the experiments would not get stuck in the premises, at least, ”says Tapio Rimpioja.

“The first condition, of course, is that you don’t come to the exam when you are sick. We have tried to make that clear in every instruction and contact. ”

Applicants are not allowed to move around the Exhibition Center or campuses without accompanying staff. The test rooms are cleaned between tests and disinfected at the end of the day.

If an applicant’s examination situation requires special arrangements, such as an assistant or quiet space, he or she will conduct an examination on campus.

“The trials will do everything possible in terms of health and safety that can be done with current data and measures,” says Rimpioja.

Polytechnics the selection test was renewed a few years ago. As a result, the applicant can also choose a polytechnic located close to his / her place of residence as an examination place. This will reduce the travel associated with taking the entrance exams.

“It’s a very good thing during the Korona era,” Rimpioja says.

Selection tests will be held from 31 May to 4 June. The exams are not considered public events, so they are not subject to general gathering restrictions.

The selection of students is currently emphasized in the selection of students, but according to Kuusela and Rimpioja, it has not yet been reflected in the number of participants in the selection tests.