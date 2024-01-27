Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/27/2024 – 16:38

The performance of the Brazilian men's team in the Pre-Olympic football tournament in Venezuela – on Friday night (26) Brazil scored 2-0 in Colombia – earned praise from coach Ramon Menezes. The team remains undefeated in the first phase since its debut (1-0 victory over Bolivia), and has not conceded a goal. Second placed in Group A, Brazil faces Ecuador on Monday (29), at 5pm (Brasília time). The last clash in the bracket will be against Venezuela, on Thursday, at 8pm.

Related news: “We improved a little, we already expected this growth and it will be like this throughout the competition, game by game”, analyzed Ramon, after the triumph against Colombia, with goals from Endrick and John Kennedy, at the Brígido Iriarte National Stadium, the duo Attackers Endrick and John Kennedy – the first will already secure the winning goal in the debut against Bolivia – were also praised by the coach. Endrick “is a very promising player”. As for Kennedy, Ramon considered that the goal against Colombia “was very important for the attacker to gain more confidence”.

We continue! With goals from Endrick and John Kennedy, the Brazilian team beat Colombia 2-0 and remains firmly in the race to reach the Pre-Olympic quadrangular! With six points, Brazil occupies second place in Group A, behind Ecuador, who surpassed Bolivia in this… pic.twitter.com/5o69EiYmth — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) January 27, 2024

In total, 10 South American teams are fighting for two Olympic places, destined for the finalists of the tournament. In the first phase of the competition, teams from each group face each other in a single game. The two best teams at the end of the fifth round qualify for the next stage, the quadrangular. The two teams that score the most points qualify for the final and, as a bonus, ensure their presence at the Paris Games from July this year. Brazil is two-time Olympic champion (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020) and Argentina also has two titles: Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

Ramon Dias also highlighted the commitment of the team, which began training two weeks before the opening of the Pre-Olympic Games.

“It was just two weeks of training, we need to contextualize the team's journey so far”, “It's a team that plays forward, trying to triangulate on the sides, with a very strong transition. We managed to contain Colombia's strong points, which had opportunities to open the scoring. Furthermore, we have to remember that Mycael was very happy with his defense in the second half, when we were winning 1-0. But we also created chances. I will calmly watch the game tape to carry out a calmer analysis, with a cool head, and work on some corrections.”

Current two-time Olympic champion (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020), the Brazilian team debuts against Bolivia next Tuesday (23), at 5pm, also in the Venezuelan capital, where the team landed last Wednesday (17). Yesterday (18) coach Ramon Menezes led the first training session with the 23 squad, at the Olympic Stadium of the Central University of Venezuela in the capital.