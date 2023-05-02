Selection responds to Millionaires and includes Cortés in prelist for the World Cup

The technical director of the Colombia Men’s U-20 TeamHéctor Cárdenas, announced the preliminary list of 25 players for the Youth World Cup in Argentina.

The Selection will be concentrated in the city of Cali for its preparation from May 5 to 10 and will later travel to Buenos Aires – Argentina on May 10, 2023, and will continue its preparation between May 10 and 19 in Argentine territory.

Subsequently, the selected group will continue under the orders of the technical director during the official competition period of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Argentina 2023, which will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023.

The final call for the “national team” with the 21 chosen footballers will be announced next week, before the transfer to the host country of the orbital event.

summoned

Óscar Cortés celebrates Millonarios' first goal against Medellín. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

In this call, it is striking that the player is called Oscar Cortesdespite the fact that Millonarios has already publicly reported that he is not giving it up for the World Cup.

It is also found Yaser Asprillawho would be transferred by the English Wattford.

ALEXEI ROJAS FEDORUSHCHENKO – Arsenal Football Club (ENG)

ALEXIS CASTILLO MANYOMA – Cortuluá Football Club

ANDRÉS SALAZAR OSORIO – National Athletic

DANIEL ANDRÉS LUNA GARCÍA – RCD Mallorca (ESP)

DANIEL ESTEBAN PEDROZO MARTINEZ – Real Cartagena FC

DEVAN AUSTIN TANTON PEDRAZA – Fulham (ENG)

ÉDIER OCAMPO VIDAL – National Athletic

FERNANDO ANTONIO ALVAREZ – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)

GUSTAVO ADOLFO PUERTA MOLANO – 1. FC Nuremberg (ALE)

ISAAC ZULETA RENDÓN – Getafe CFSAD

JHOJAN CAMILO TORRES GUAZA – Deportivo Independiente Santa Fe

JHON JÁDER DURÁN PALACIO – Aston Villa Football Club (ENG)

JHON JAIDER VÉLEZ CAREY – Junior FC

JORGE LEGUÍN CABEZAS HURTADO – Independent Medellín

JOSÉ MATEO MEJÍA PIEDRAHITA – Manchester United FC (ENG)

JUAN ANDRES CASTILLA LOZANO – Houston Dynamo FC (USA)

JUAN DIEGO CASTILLO REYES – CEIF Fortress

JULIÁN ANDRÉS PALACIOS ISAZA – Envigado FC

KEVIN ANDRÉS MANTILLA CAMARGO – Independent Santa Fe

LUIS MIGUEL ANGULO SEVILLANO – Oil Alliance

LUIS MIGUEL MARQUINES PRECIADO – National Athletic

MIGUEL ÁNGEL MONSALVE GONZÁLEZ – Deportivo Independiente Medellín

ÓSCAR MANUEL CORTÉS CORTÉS – Millonarios FC

TOMÁS ÁNGEL GUTIÉRREZ – Atlético Nacional

YASSER ESNEIDER ASPRILLA MARTÍNEZ – Wattford Football Club (ENG)

TECHNICAL STAFF:

HÉCTOR FABIO CÁRDENAS BERRÍO – Technical Director

FREDY HURTADO ABADIA – Technical Assistant

JUAN CARLOS RAMÍREZ AYALA – Technical Assistant

MAURICIO ORTIZ GARCÍA – Physical Trainer

BREINER CASTILLO CAICEDO – Goalkeeper Coach

HAROLDO YEPES BARON – Doctor

JAFETH OREJUELA – Kinesiologist

DIEGO PEÑALOZA VILLAMIZAR – Physiotherapist

HEYNAR YADIR ZORRILLA – Physiotherapist

JORGE ANDRÉS ROZO – Video Analyst

RAFAEL ZABARAÍN – Psychologist

MANUEL DOLORES DÍAZ – Props

PABLO ROMERO WITH THE PRESS OF THE COLOMBIAN SELECTION

