Selection responds to Millionaires and includes Cortés in prelist for the World Cup

Colombia Sub-20 National Team
Colombian Soccer Federation
Colombia Sub-20 team
DT Héctor Cárdenas released the list.
The technical director of the Colombia Men’s U-20 TeamHéctor Cárdenas, announced the preliminary list of 25 players for the Youth World Cup in Argentina.
The Selection will be concentrated in the city of Cali for its preparation from May 5 to 10 and will later travel to Buenos Aires – Argentina on May 10, 2023, and will continue its preparation between May 10 and 19 in Argentine territory.
Subsequently, the selected group will continue under the orders of the technical director during the official competition period of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Argentina 2023, which will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023.
The final call for the “national team” with the 21 chosen footballers will be announced next week, before the transfer to the host country of the orbital event.
summoned
In this call, it is striking that the player is called Oscar Cortesdespite the fact that Millonarios has already publicly reported that he is not giving it up for the World Cup.
It is also found Yaser Asprillawho would be transferred by the English Wattford.
ALEXEI ROJAS FEDORUSHCHENKO – Arsenal Football Club (ENG)
ALEXIS CASTILLO MANYOMA – Cortuluá Football Club
ANDRÉS SALAZAR OSORIO – National Athletic
DANIEL ANDRÉS LUNA GARCÍA – RCD Mallorca (ESP)
DANIEL ESTEBAN PEDROZO MARTINEZ – Real Cartagena FC
DEVAN AUSTIN TANTON PEDRAZA – Fulham (ENG)
ÉDIER OCAMPO VIDAL – National Athletic
FERNANDO ANTONIO ALVAREZ – Pachuca Soccer Club (MEX)
GUSTAVO ADOLFO PUERTA MOLANO – 1. FC Nuremberg (ALE)
ISAAC ZULETA RENDÓN – Getafe CFSAD
JHOJAN CAMILO TORRES GUAZA – Deportivo Independiente Santa Fe
JHON JÁDER DURÁN PALACIO – Aston Villa Football Club (ENG)
JHON JAIDER VÉLEZ CAREY – Junior FC
JORGE LEGUÍN CABEZAS HURTADO – Independent Medellín
JOSÉ MATEO MEJÍA PIEDRAHITA – Manchester United FC (ENG)
JUAN ANDRES CASTILLA LOZANO – Houston Dynamo FC (USA)
JUAN DIEGO CASTILLO REYES – CEIF Fortress
JULIÁN ANDRÉS PALACIOS ISAZA – Envigado FC
KEVIN ANDRÉS MANTILLA CAMARGO – Independent Santa Fe
LUIS MIGUEL ANGULO SEVILLANO – Oil Alliance
LUIS MIGUEL MARQUINES PRECIADO – National Athletic
MIGUEL ÁNGEL MONSALVE GONZÁLEZ – Deportivo Independiente Medellín
ÓSCAR MANUEL CORTÉS CORTÉS – Millonarios FC
TOMÁS ÁNGEL GUTIÉRREZ – Atlético Nacional
YASSER ESNEIDER ASPRILLA MARTÍNEZ – Wattford Football Club (ENG)
TECHNICAL STAFF:
HÉCTOR FABIO CÁRDENAS BERRÍO – Technical Director
FREDY HURTADO ABADIA – Technical Assistant
JUAN CARLOS RAMÍREZ AYALA – Technical Assistant
MAURICIO ORTIZ GARCÍA – Physical Trainer
BREINER CASTILLO CAICEDO – Goalkeeper Coach
HAROLDO YEPES BARON – Doctor
JAFETH OREJUELA – Kinesiologist
DIEGO PEÑALOZA VILLAMIZAR – Physiotherapist
HEYNAR YADIR ZORRILLA – Physiotherapist
JORGE ANDRÉS ROZO – Video Analyst
RAFAEL ZABARAÍN – Psychologist
MANUEL DOLORES DÍAZ – Props
PABLO ROMERO WITH THE PRESS OF THE COLOMBIAN SELECTION
