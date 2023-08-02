In the first two games that the Colombian Women’s National Team has played in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the stadiums have been filled with Colombians. The national footballers have played “from home”, the stands have been covered by a tide of yellow shirts.

(You can read: Linda Caicedo: this is the medical part of the figure of the Colombian National Team)

The large number of Colombians who have supported the National Team has an explanation: Australia is one of the countries where more Colombians are arriving, most of them young students.

According to Snail Radioafter the Covid-19 pandemic, Australia began to receive Colombian citizens with figures, on average, more stable and progressively growing than other nations with a tradition of hosting compatriots such as Spain, Mexico and Argentina.

The reason for the increase in emigration to the so-called oceanic country is due to measures by the Australian government, which considers that having international students and workers not only boosts its economy, but also reports the lowest unemployment rate, historically speaking, with 3, 4 percent.

According to the international agency YouTooProject, given the arrival of Latin Americans, Australia decided to expand the range of work from 20 to 40 hours a week, with the objective that for this year there will be more than 4,000 foreign students, of which about 1,500 are Colombians.

(We recommend: Marcelo, dismayed, sends a painful message after injuring Luciano Sánchez)

YouTooProject noted that last year, more than 700 Colombians arrived in Australia; that is, of 2,000 students who have arrived in the distant country, 39 percent are from Spain, 33 percent Colombian, 30 percent Brazilian, 23 percent Chilean, and 5 percent Mexican, Peruvian, Argentine, and Japanese.

Growth of travel agencies

The aforementioned reference means that the need for Latin Americans to try their luck in Australia has generated the growth of travel agencies that provide educational and work accompaniment, since Australian culture continues to be unknown to the young people of our continent.

The young emigrant must have a bank account, a card for transportation, a space for employment agencies and recreation on weekends. The above has no cost for the young person, but the school, private and/or state, which have a nexus of economic commission with the agencies.

More news

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton: they reveal “secrets” of their meetings and the networks exploded

Video: brutal fall of a cyclist when he was looking for victory in full packaging

Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, August 2

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL