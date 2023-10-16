After the 2-2 draw against Uruguay in Barranquilla, the Colombian National Team decided to travel to Medellín to prepare for the match against Ecuador for the fourth date of the South American qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup.

The sports headquarters of Atlético Nacional, in Guarné, It became the ‘home’ of the Colombian National Team in recent days. The Antioquia team decided to lend its facilities to Néstor Lorenzo’s team to do training work.

In some photos shared by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) on its official X account (previously known as Twitter) it could be seen that ‘René’ Higuita and Camilo Zúñiga, Former National Team players were with the team and shared a day of work.

In the images you can see the good atmosphere that exists within the Colombian National Team. In addition, they took the opportunity to remove some tension that exists before the game against Ecuador.

unexpected gift

Taking advantage of the fact that several players passed through their ranks, Atlético Nacional decided to give a nice souvenir to Dávinson Sánchez, Yerson Mosquera, Deiver Machado, Carlos Cuesta and Mateus Uribe, who were recognized with a shirt with their name.

“Our former players with the National seal received a special gift that will bring back good memories,” was the nice message left by the purslane team on their social networks.

Notably Dávinson Sánchez was part of Atlético Nacional for three seasons and one of his greatest achievements was the 2016 Copa Libertadores before signing for Ajax of the Netherlands.

Yerson Mosquera wore the shirt between 2020 and 2021, before signing for the Wolves of England. While Deiver Machado was champion of one League and two Colombia Cups defending the colors of green paisa.

For his part, Mateus Uribe was part, at the time, of the team led by Reinaldo Rueda and won a Colombian League, the Copa Libertadores, a Colombia Cup and a South American Cup Winners’ Cup.

In addition, Carlos Cuesta debuted with Nacional in 2016 and earned a place in the central defense before leaving for Genk in the Belgian league.

The Colombian National Team held its last training session today in Guarne, at the Atlético Nacional sports headquarters prior to its duel. Ecuador for the South American qualifiers for the United States-Mexico-Canada World Cup. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

Match schedule

The Colombian National Team will face Ecuador this Tuesday, October 17, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium. The game will start at 6:30 in the afternoon, Colombian time.

