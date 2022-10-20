Selection of Mexico for the World Cup 2022: Who is on the plane?

We are less than 55 days away from the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the Mexican national team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino It is almost defined, it only has a reservation for the discarding of players due to injuries, among other issues.
With everything and the great pessimism that exists with the participation of the Aztec team in the World Cup where many do not see beyond the group stage, much less aspire to the fifth game.
In the following list of 26 players we place those who are possibly in the consideration of the Argentine coach according to our opinion according to the last call, for this reason we respond to the premise of Who is on the plane to Qatar?
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The third center forward position will surely go to the azulcrema player and it is most likely that he will win the game against Santiago Gimenez despite the fact that both are at a high level.
The naturalized Mexican Argentine is another of the spoiled of Martino and that he will surely go to the World Cup, if an injury does not prevent him.
His participation in the World Cup is still in doubt due to the pubalgia he suffers from and will be defined in mid-November, he is clearly the starting center forward, but we will have to wait to see if he will be able to attend.
One of the best players in Mexican soccer today, possibly one of the starters before the almost impossible call of the ‘tecatito‘.
He is the most unbalanced player and perhaps the best of the entire tricolor, so he will obviously be a starter in the World Cup.
Antuna has become one of the darlings of Martinohas been very recurrent in his calls in the last couple of years, so he will clearly include it in his final list.
the player of AEK Athens He has recovered his footballing level upon his arrival in Greece and his participation with the Aztec team once again gained strength.
The player of panties He will surely be called, although not as a starter, he will be one of the options as wingers.
Another Tuzos midfielder who has also been called up in recent months due to his good time at his club, has options to be one of those called up.
The player is one of the revelations of the last year and it is possible that he will attend, as he has been constant in recent calls.
Definitely the player is not going through his best footballing moment and he currently has no rhythm, but it is a fact that Martino It will take him as one of his references.
The captain and benchmark of the midfield has lost the fixed headline in recent months, but it is clear that he will be one of the well-known and as he goes it will be known whether he will be one of the starters or not.
The sky-blue player is one of those who has earned the trust of the ‘daddy‘ and would be expected to be one of the starters in midfield.
It is true that at the national team level he is not usually at his best level, but due to his moment with PSV Eindhoven It could not be ruled out and it will most certainly come.
The player of Ajax Amsterdam He will be one of the regular starters, at the moment there is no one who exceeds the level of the azulcrema youth squad and who does better as a pivot.