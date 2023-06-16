The Colombian National Team for the Elderly is warming up for what will be the friendly game this Friday before the Selected from Iraq meeting which will be played at the Mestalla stadium, Valencia, from 2:00 in the afternoon, Colombian time.

(It may be of interest to you: The illusion of Luis Díaz: the key to the match between the Colombian National Team and Iraq in Spain).

The team led by the technician Nestor Lawrence wants to consolidate tactical concepts and the game as a whole to arrive in the best way at what will be the start of the South American Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Colombian National Team will have several of its stars to face the Asian national team, highlights the presence of Luis Díaz, who wears the tricolor jacket again after several months of absence due to an injury that sidelined him for much of the season.

📝 They are the ones chosen by Néstor Lorenzo to play the June FIFA Date 🆚 Iraq and Germany. #TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/gKL0makmlQ – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 5, 2023

It also highlights the presence of Óscar Cortés (Millionaires) and Yáser Asprilla (Watford), who come from play the U-20 World Cup with the tricolor and seek to earn a position in the Colombian National Team for the Elderly.

Who are the most outstanding players in Iraq?

On the other hand, the Iraqi national team wants to surprise in Mestalla and take the victory in Mestalla against a Colombian team that does not know what defeat is in the era of coach Néstor Lorenzo.

The current champion of the Gulf Cup Nations 2023 will have one of its biggest challenges in recent months, taking on the coffee team in a friendly match that will help coach Jesús Casas prepare the team for the Asian Cup.

Among the players who stand out in the squad for the Iraqi National Team is Zinedine Iqbal, the juvenile who defends the colors of Manchester United of England and that, little by little, has become one of the keys of the Asian team.

(Read here: Néstor Lorenzo: “We’re going for the Cup, the goal is to win every game we play”).

Although Iqbal has not managed to get minutes this season with the Premier League team, his numbers in the Manchester United youth squad are quite outstanding, after play 10 games in the Sub-20.

Osama Rashid He is another of the footballers to whom the tricolor should pay attention, the midfielder of the Vizela from Portugal He has had a good season in the Primeira Liga, where he has played 18 games and scored one goal.

