Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos, both PSG players, who could not join the rest of the expedition that will travel to qatar 2022 due to a delay in their flight from Paris, they did so this afternoon after finishing the first preparatory training for the World Cup at the Juventus facilities.

The striker and defender, key and indisputable in the ‘verdeamarela’ eleven, could not appear in the first training session along with the rest of the chosen ones titethe Brazilian coach.

A first session in which only the three goalkeepers took to the field, Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man. City) and Weverton (Palmeiras); and a small group of eleven players made up of Vinicius, Rodrigo, Militao (Real Madrid), Raphina (Barcelona), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Dani Alves (Pumas), Fred, Antony (Man. United), Pedro, Ribeiro (Flamengo ) and Alex Sandro (Juventus), who did not play this weekend.

The report

Brazil, without a doubt, is the number one candidate to win the world Cupat least that is clear from a scientific report.

It is noted that Tite’s team has a 15 percent chance of winning, according to the scientists, who did the study with the help of machine learning.

they follow him Argentina (11.2 percent); Netherlands (9.7 percent); Germany (9.2 percent) and France (9.1 percent). Then comes Spain with 7.5 percent.

“This time, the World Cup is clouded by many ethical and sporting problems that we cannot ignore. However, for scientific reasons, we have decided to use our machine learning approach, which we have used successfully in previous tournaments, to make probabilistic forecasts,” said Achim Zeileis, in a report from the University of Innsbruck.

