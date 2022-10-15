The American Stanford University, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, announced the selection of the Emirati Academy, Professor Badriya Al-Junaibi, among the 2% of the list of the best scientists in the world for the year 2022-2023 in the field of media, and the Stanford classification includes more than 160,000 researchers among more than 8 million scientists are considered active worldwide, taking into account 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields.

In detail, Professor Badriya Al-Junaibi is currently a doctoral professor in the Department of Creative Industries at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the UAE University, and she has been distinguished from its beginnings by excellence and brilliance, as she obtained a bachelor’s degree at the UAE University, specializing in journalism. She received her master’s and doctorate from the United States of America – specializing in public relations and social media. The journey of science in the life of Dr. Badriya Al-Junaibi began at the University of Colorado, then the University of Northern Iowa and Bolkin Green State University in Ohio, and she received an honors grade in all scientific degrees, and she was honored in the United States in 2004.

Al-Junaibi, who holds the title of distinguished researcher in the field of mass communication and education, explained to “Emirates Today” that her research interests are social networks, international communications and public relations, and she has published 78 scientific research in scientific journals in many countries, including the United States, Canada and Britain as the Journal of Media Studies. and Applied Journalism, the International Journal of Information Systems and Social Change, the global “E-adoption” magazine, the Global Media magazine, and the Communications and Culture magazine. She also serves as a member of the editorial board of 18 refereed scientific journals.

She said: “She has received more than 33 local and international awards in the field of progress, scientific publishing, teaching and community service, including the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation Award for Arab Researchers in its 38th session for the year 2020, and the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for the Distinguished Teacher category for 2017, and the Khalifa Educational Award. The category of the best university professor at the level of the UAE and the Arab world, the Emirates Award for the best university doctor at the state level, and the Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail Award for creative women.

She added, “The awards that I received during my academic career also included the Hamdan Bin Mubarak Award for Institutional Excellence, the category of a specialized employee in the academic field, and the Community Service Employee Award at the UAE University,” noting that she studied many different subjects for undergraduate and graduate students, and supervised the Postgraduate students, in addition to providing workshops on modern techniques and methods of teaching, which had a great impact on developing and stimulating creativity, analysis and discovery among students.

Al-Junaibi indicated her keenness on practical research since her studies, and she has published many scientific researches in refereed scientific journals, exceeding 58 research papers in international journals, and presented more than 33 papers in conferences in Europe, America and Asia, and supervised and prepared 12 government researches, and participated in Discussion sessions inside and outside the university, where she obtained more than 182 certificates of participation and thanks, and worked as a volunteer and referee for scientific research in 18 international journals, and supervised master’s and doctoral students.