Since 2017, a lottery has no longer been used for a place in studies such as medicine or dentistry, but a selection has been made. Education editor Patricia Veldhuis sees that this leads to lectures with mainly white students with wealthy parents. It also creates more inequality of opportunity. The House of Representatives will vote on the selection procedure next week. The system needs to be fairer. But will that work?

