Genoa – Gaia, Animals and the environment and Genoese Animalists “after having denounced last July 26 the absurd amendment which will allow selective hunting with bow and arrows in the Region of Liguria for animals such as deer, mouflon, wild boar and fallow deer”, as well as lengthening the hunting periods and allowing “a dangerous moving hunter-selectors to different areas thus ignoring the basic rules on bio-safety”express “satisfaction with the initiatives of political groups which, both in the Liguria Region and in Parliament, intend to intervene to amend the legislation on this matter”.

What is being done

And again: “Having obtained the right clamor and decided opposition in public opinion, and also in a transversal way in the political world, with respect to the primitive decision taken by a large part of the Regional Council of Liguria – he said Edgar Meyer national president of Gaia – prompts us to formulate, at least with respect to the use of the bow, the only definitive initiative that can be valid for the whole national territory: a bill signed by parliamentarians of all political groups which prohibits hunting with the use of the bow ‘bow. In the coming days we will send to the parliamentary Intergroup for animal rights, which has already taken a position clearly opposed to the barbaric hunting tool, a basic text from which we expect the formulation of a shared bill to be presented when parliamentary work resumes”. Meanwhile, the online petition is moving towards the 100,000 signatures.