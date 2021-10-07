The starting salary of young journalists declined the most last year of all HBO graduates, the makers of the HBO Keuzegids noted. While the gross salary of a graduate of a university of applied sciences rose by an average of 65 euros in 2020 compared to a year earlier, the salary of beginners in journalism fell by 87 euros. “There was no greater decline in any field,” according to the Keuzegids.











The independent guide provides an annual overview of all HBO bachelor’s degree programmes. Opportunities on the labor market, differences between higher professional education institutions and student satisfaction are fixed components.

Between 2016 and 2019, the average monthly salary of starting journalists rose slightly. In the corona year 2020, that average dropped to 2248 euros gross per month. The compilers of the Keuzegids point out that the number of journalism graduates who found a job at the right level fell by 13 percent. Fewer young journalists also started working full-time than a year earlier: 56 percent versus 66 percent.

The Keuzegids cannot precisely pinpoint the deteriorating labor market position. The compilers suggest that ‘the increased mistrust of the mainstream media’ may have something to do with it. “The rise of fake news and non-journalistic media means that reporting from traditional media is increasingly portrayed as one-sided and biased,” they say. a spokeswoman for the guide.

Secretary Thomas Bruning of the Dutch Association of Journalists (NVJ) agrees that journalists have been faced with more mistrust and attacks in the past year. ,,I can imagine that this has an impact on the attractiveness of the profession. Journalists also increasingly have to explain that they want to inform the public properly.” He sees no connection with the lower starting salaries. “That seems like two different indicators to me.”

The NVJ does point out that the position of some of the journalists is vulnerable. In the sector, for example, a lot of work is done on a self-employed basis, at relatively low rates. “It is still a profession in which you see enormous enthusiasm. Young journalists want to take up the work, even if the payment is below par,” explains Bruning. The NVJ does see movement, however. For example, the major publishers Mediahuis and DPG have increased their minimum hourly rate from 18 to 24 euros gross. The public broadcaster is higher, with 32 euros.