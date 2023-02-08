The Colombia selection He is still trying to gain momentum for the tie, after the painful elimination from the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team he now leads Nestor Lawrence puts the 2026 tournament in the crosshairs.

The initial versions spoke that the qualifiers for the next World Cup, which will be shared by the United States, Mexico and Canada, would begin in March of this year. However, that idea has since been scrapped.

In fact, Colombia has already scheduled two friendly matches for the Fifa date in March, both on Asian soil. On March 24 they will play against South Korea, at a venue and time to be defined, and on March 28 they will face Japan in Osaka, starting at 7:30 p.m. local time (5:30 a.m. in Colombia).

Colombia will play South Korea again in March. Photo: EFE/ Jeon Heon-kyun

Will the tie not start in June either?

Now, everything seems to indicate that the tie will not start in June either, and we would have to wait until September to start the road to the next World Cup.

At least, that’s what the president of the Argentine Football Association insinuated, Claudio Tapia, during the presentation ceremony of the joint candidacy of his country with Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile as candidates for the 2030 World Cup.

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association.

“I think there is a need for the federations to play and generate income. For a long time we did not have them due to the pandemic, there were no Fifa dates and we were in the Copa América,” Tapia explained.

“With Fifa we have to finish defining it, but there is a need for the federations to play friendly matches,” added the leader, whose idea is to take advantage of the June Fifa dates to play preparation matches.

It should be remembered that the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic. They were scheduled to start in March 2020 and we had to wait until October to play the first matches, which were played behind closed doors.

SPORTS

More sports news