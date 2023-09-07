With the illusion of returning to an orbital appointment after his absence in Qatar 2022, the

Colombian team receives this Thursday Venezuela, in Barranquillafor the first day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cupwhich will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Colombia, a team that finished sixth in the last Qualifiers, one point away from the playoffs, longs to return to the World Cup after its good performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

Changes?

In the stadium Metropolitan Roberto Melendez will officially start a new cycle for the Coffee Growers, led by the Argentine coach Nestor Lawrence, who in his first call opted for the highest Colombian figure: Luis Diaz, player of the Liverpool.

Díaz will be accompanied by trusted men such as Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, from Inter Milan, as well as JJames Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quinterosurprises in the call for their few minutes of play with Sao Paulo and Racing, respectively.

On the other hand, it does not have the goalkeeper David Ospina due to injury and did not take into account the experienced striker Falcao garcia, when opting for the juvenil Jhon Durán, Aston Villa attacker.

Among the novelties of the “Tricolor” there is also the return of the winger Santiago Arias, from Cincinatti; the goalkeeper Devis Vasquez of Sheffield Wednesday from the English second division, and midfielder Richard Ríos who stands out in Palmeiras.

Lorenzo, who under the slogan “We are all Colombia” intends to involve an entire country “in pursuit of the goal: to play a World Cup again,” has directed eight friendly games with a statistic of six wins and two draws.

Quintero said that the coach has been doing “things well in friendlies, but now it’s the Qualifiers, games that weigh twice as much and we have to be prepared and up to the task.”

The payroll

According to the above, in the arch must be Camilo Vargas, while in defense Lorenzo will put Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez and Cuesta, while Deiver Machado will be on the left.

Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and James Rodríguez would go in the middle of the field.

And Luis Díaz and Santos Borre.

Everything to be seen, because Néstor Lorenzo has several alternatives in each line.

