The Argentine team, current world champion, has once again become the leader of the Fifa ranking six years after the last timeby dethroning Brazil, which drops to third place.

Lionel Scaloni’s team took advantage of the friendlies against Panama (2-0) and Curaçao (7-0) to establish themselves at the top, from which ‘Canarinha’ comes out, victim of their defeat in Tangier against Morocco and who is also seen surpassed by France, winner of the Netherlands (4-0) and Ireland (0-1) at the start of the qualifying phase of Euro 2024.

The rest of the ‘top 10’ does not suffer any variation. After their victory against Norway (3-0) and their defeat in Glasgow against Scotland (2-0), Spain closes behind Belgium, England, the Netherlands, Croatia, Italy and Portugal. This setback allows Morocco to get closer to Spain thanks to that victory against Brazil, and continue eleventh ahead of Switzerland, the United States, Germany, Mexico, Uruguay and Colombia, which remains in 17th place.

FIFA Ranking

James celebrates goal against Korea.

1. Argentina 1,840.93 points

2. France 1,838.45

3. Brazil 1,834.21

4. Belgium 1,792.53

5. England 1,792.43

6. Netherlands 1,731.23

7. Croatia 1,730.02

8. Italy 1,713.66

9. Portugal 1,707.22

10. Spain 1,682.85

15. Mexico 1,631.87

16.Uruguay 1,631.29

17.Colombia 1,617.08 21.

EFE