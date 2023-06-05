Coach Nestor Lawrence presented this monday the list of players called up for the friendlies of the Colombian National Team against Iraq and Germanyscheduled for June 16 and 20, respectively.

From the outset, for some on social networks, the absence of James Rodríguez is surprising.

They also appear five players that make up teams that are playing the final phase of the local tournament: Óscar Cortés (Millionaires), Álvaro Montero (Millionaires), Kevin Castaño (Águilas Doradas), Andrés Salazar (Atético Nacional) and Kevin Mier (Atlético Nacional).

Call for the Colombian National Team

archers

Álvaro Montero – Millonarios FC (COL)

​Camilo Vargas – Atlas FC (MEX)

Kevin Mier – Atlético Nacional (COL)

defenses

​Daniel Muñoz – KRC Genk (BEL)

Dávinson Sánchez – Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Deiver Machado – RC Lens (FRA)

Jhon Lucumi – Bologna FC (ITA)

Juan David Mosquera – Portland Timbers (USA)

Yerry Mina – Everton (ENG)

Yerson Mosquera – Cincinnati FC (USA)

Frills

Jefferson Lerma – AFC Bournemouth (ENG)

John Arias – Fluminense (BRA)

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado – Juventus (ITA)

Jorge Carrascal – CSKA Moscow (RUS)

Matheus Uribe – FC Porto (POR)

Kevin Castaño – Golden Eagles (COL)

Wilmar Barrios – Zenit (RUS)

Andrés Salazar – Atlético Nacional (COL)

strikers

Diego Valoyes – Cordoba Workshops (ARG)

Luis Diaz – Liverpool FC (ENG)

Mateo Cassierra – Zenit (RUS)

Óscar Cortés – Millionaires FC (COL)

Rafael Santos Borré – Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)

Yaser Asprilla – Watford FC (ENG)

📝 They are the ones chosen by Néstor Lorenzo to play the June FIFA Date 🆚 Iraq and Germany. #TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/gKL0makmlQ – Colombian National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 5, 2023

Time and where to see the friendlies of the Colombian National Team

Colombia’s first friendly will be against Iraqat the Mestalla stadium, in Valencia (Spain), on Friday, June 16.

The duel will be at 2 pm Colombia time. Broadcast Caracol Television.

The second friendly will be against Germanyat the Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen (Germany), on Tuesday, June 20.

This last game will be at 1:45 pm Colombia time. Broadcast Caracol Television.

