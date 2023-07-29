Colombia will have its most complicated match of the group stage of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this Sunday. They will face two-time world champion Germany, one of the favorites to win the tournament.

The Germans had an overwhelming start: they passed over Morocco, which they beat 6-0 in a mixture of their own virtues and other people’s errors that led to a bulky score, which could even have been much wider.

On the Colombian side, the echoes of the triumph in the debut against South Korea were left behind and now, those led by Nelson Abadía will look for another victory that allows them to leave the qualification for the round of 16 well on their way.

The variants that Abadía trained to face Germany

The National Team practiced behind closed doors in Sydney to make the last adjustments to the roster for the game against the Germans, with several concerns on the part of Abadía. And because of that, the formation could have a couple of changes.

Germany did a lot of damage to Morocco by opening the game on the wings and throwing crosses in search of Alezandra Popp, captain and scorer of the team, with 64 goals in 129 games.

For this reason, Abadía worked with Daniela Caracas as a right back, instead of Carolina Arias, who had been one of the figures against South Korea, with the exception that the latter acted practically on the wing, because the Asians attacked little from the sides.

Daniela Caracas (22) could start against Germany.

Abadía would choose Caracas due to his greater height (1.67, against 1.62 for Arias). He had already tried that variant in two games this year: against Nigeria he played the full game and against Mexico he started, but he left for the second half.

The National Team would also look for greater security in the midfield with one more player to remove, and there would be one sacrificed there, Leicy Santos, one of the team’s figures, but who was not as brilliant against South Korea.

The coach’s idea is to reinforce security in the middle and, next to Daniela Montoya and Lorena Bedoya, Marcela Restrepo would enter, a player who was not in the women’s Copa América and who, since then, has only started twice.

In one of those games in which Restrepo was the starter, Abadía used the same formula that he plans to propose against Germany: he did it in the friendly against Costa Rica on February 15. That day he only played for a while. Later, the DT replaced her with Ivonne Chacón and delayed Mayra Ramírez.

In its preparation for the World Cup, Colombia faced two European rivals and both defeated it: France (5-2) and Italy (2-1). In those games, he had had two brand midfielders. Now, the DT would give priority to security.

