The call of the Colombia selection of adults for the next friendly games against Iraq and Germany on the Fifa date, June 16 and 20 respectively, came loaded with controversy, due to the call of players from Millonarios and Nacional who have the possibility of playing in the final of the local League and for this call they would harm their teams.

The technician Nestor Lawrence He designed a squad of 24 players for these friendlies, which will be the last before the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifier. That is why it is important, and because it will face a powerful rival like Germany.

For this reason, Lorenzo does not betray himself, he calls on the players from his base, one of those who has matured in his idea of ​​​​the game throughout his six games in which he is undefeated. Lorenzo was consistent in not calling those who were not in rhythm, regardless of their importance, such as the captains James Rodríguez, David Ospina and Falcao. Even Juan Fernando Quinterowho missed much of the season with Junior due to injury.

Without them, Lorenzo supports the team with other experienced players who were absent such as Luis Díaz, Yerry Mina and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, and men from the base such as Matheus Uribe, Wilmar Barrios, Dávinson Sánchez, Daniel Muñoz and Rafael Santos Borré.

Lorenzo reflects that he wants a solid team, with experienced men, and nurtures it with those who come in the process and who have already stood out with the tricolor shirt as Jorge Carrascal, Jhon Arias or midfielder Kevin Castaño, of Águilas Doradas and revelation in the last call. That continuity is important. The big surprise for him is the attacker Mateo Casierra, from Russia’s Zenit.

On the other hand, DT also announces with his list that he does not neglect the future and for this reason he gave importance to the sub-20 team that played in the youth World Cup and called three players from that team, Óscar Cortés, scorer with 4 goals; Yaser Asprilla, who has already had a spell in the senior team, and right-back Andrés Salazar, at a good time.

The controversy

The call came with controversy due to the call of the Millonarios and Nacional footballers, especially the two goalkeepers, who are starters and fundamental in the campaign of each team in their aspirations to go to the final of the league and fight for the star . Millionaires, leader of group B and with a great option of qualifying for the final, since he lacks a point, he loses to Alvaro Montero and Oscar Cortes.



Montero has already been in previous calls and has barely had 45 minutes in the friendly against the United States. For Cortés it is his first call.

For its part, Atlético Nacional, which has the option of going to the final in group A, has called up the goalkeeper Kevin Mier and the winger Andrés Salazar. Mier is having a great time and is a figure of the team. Salazar just had a great performance at the World Cup.

These summoned are the ones that have unleashed the controversy, since they are exposed to missing an eventual final. In fact, they will miss the final date of the semifinal home runs. Dimayor would study modifying dates.

Lorenzo design a payroll according to his convictions, but what remains in the background is the mismanagement of the local leadership in the design of the calendar.

