Selection Colombia gives its first pedalazo thinking of Honduras

First work in Barranquilla.
Colombian Football Federation Press
Reinaldo Rueda led the first day of training.
January 10, 2022, 08:45 AM
The Colombia selection made the first moves, prior to the friendly match next Sunday against Honduras in U.S.
“In the afternoon the national team carried out work in the gym and playing field under the orders of technical director Reinaldo Rueda and his coaching staff,” the press release stated.
Preparing the friendly
The commitment will serve as preparation for the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Peru, in the last week of January, and Argentina, the first days of February.
Colombia will face Honduras, directed by Hernán Darío Gómez, next Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, United States.
The concentrated players did indoor work, in the gym and this Monday they plan to go to the field.
