For the Colombian National Team, having beaten Japan 2-1 this Tuesday, in Osaka, is not a minor matter.

Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, against the harassment of Daichi Kamada. Photo: Efe/Jiji Press Japan

First, and starting from the minimum, because Colombia, which did not qualify, saw Japan on TV at the World Cup in Qatar beat Germany and Spain 2-1and lose on penalties with Croatia, in the round of 16, after drawing 1-1.

Second, because with a ‘dressing room goal’, before three minutes, he was already losing the game.

Third, because during the first 25 minutes, without allowing any more goal options for the rival, he fought the game with mettle and once again showed courage and mettle to reverse the situation against him.

Fourth, because with the 1-1 for ‘pelao’ Jhon Durán at 33 minutes –at 19 years old he is our great hope of having another great gunner!–, the team took possession of the ball, played in the rival field, marked the time of the game and had the personality to come back and win the game with a sensational goal from a Chilean kick by Rafael Santos Borré, at 66.

And fifth, and fundamental, because he handcuffed this World Cup and local Japan in great passages of the game with a team with Carrascal, Arias, Durán, Castaño and Machado; with a team without James (who, according to unofficial versions, did not play due to feeling discomfort in one of his calves), without Falcao, who entered at the end of the game received the trophy (a huge cup) and posed for the beer brand game sponsor; and without Quintero, protagonist of a chronicle of a confirmed injury. Without Luis Díaz, who is about to return, without Sinisterra, another illusion!

The rising sun of the Selection

Colombia beat Japan in Osaka. Celebration of Rafael Santos Borré. Photo: Efe/Jiji Press Japan

Colombia was located in the field with a 4-3-3, with Castaño as central midfielder, Uribe on his right and Arias on his left. And ahead, Durán to the right, I erased to the left and Carrascal in the center, like a false nine. They also permanently exchanged their places.

An idea to squeeze Japan on their court, to impose control, to have the ball, but it took half an hour to work due to the blackout that caused the header from the goal against the entry, and even the partial tie.

Of course: in that period, Japan did not create more risks despite its initiative, since Colombia fought with order. And in the second half he already played as he wanted from the beginning, with the ball, attacking, with dynamics and a goal.

If the ability to react was perhaps the great virtue of Colombia, to start losing as it already happened against South Korea, last Friday, or against Mexico, six months ago, well it is a sin. That is an arrow pointing in a double direction.

This Tuesday, in addition, Colombia had a stoppage of air traffic controllers and they headed it easily, so the coach Néstor Lorenzo closed the game with one more central defender and one less striker, and organized the team with 5 defenders, 4 midfielders and a striker .

Colombia’s victory yesterday against Japan is not a minor one. Five factors made this a no less victory, with more continuity of good play, and it seems a rising sun of the Selection with Carrascal, Arias, Durán, Castaño and Machado. And without James, Quintero and, in practice, also without Falcao.

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR EL TIEMPO

@MelukLeCuenta

