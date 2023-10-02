There are just a few days left to see the Colombian National Team again in the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup. This week the call of Néstor Lorenzo is expected to face Uruguay and Ecuador, and that it will be full of news due to several injuries, especially in defense.

And the problem of injuries seems to haunt the Colombian National Team in recent weeks, when there are just a few days left to know the squad list. In the last hours, a new casualty in the national team was confirmed.

The new development comes from Spain and worries, although it is also worth saying that his withdrawal could have been due to a precautionary measure. It all happened in the duel that Osasuna beat Alavés as a visitor 0-2 in La Liga, with goals from Arnáiz and Budimir, a duel that ended with ten men for the local team due to Blanco’s expulsion.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

Johan Mojica withdraws from the call

The curiosity of the game occurred at 63 minutes. Johan Mojica entered the field, but at 67 he had to leave due to muscle discomfort. The player, who occupies the left winger position on this team, complained of pain in his buttock and left the field visibly affected.

Although his disability has not yet been confirmed, well It could be one more absence on Néstor Lorenzo’s list for the qualifiers, a few days after publishing the call.

The team had a recovery day.

Defense problems

The Colombian National Team’s biggest headache is behind, due to the injuries of center backs Yerry Mina and Jhon Lucumí, who were the starters in the National Team’s last three games. Added to this situation are the physical problems of Johan Mojica, who is a doubt in the call.

That is, Colombia will have a new pair of centre-backs to face Uruguay, on October 12, and Ecuador, on the 17th. So that the blow is not so traumatic, those who come in line, Dávinson Sánchez and Carlos Cuesta, are outlined.

