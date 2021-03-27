The same team that excited and thrashed Germany, tied with Greece, a result that places the Selection in nervous mode, pending his two games with Sweden, an uncomfortable rival by nature and now reinforced with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The absences of Sergi Robert and Pau towers –Heads against Germany– They do not explain the laziness of ideas of the team that found a Greek rival. His coach, the Dutch Van’t Schip, proclaims himself a disciple of Cruyff, but this time he chose the ultra-defensive model that gave Greece so much success in the Eurocup 2004.

Spain played with energy to defend themselves and without creativity to attack. He did not play a bad game due to fatigue or lack of interest. He did not suffer an attack of spring asthenia. All the players ran, pushed and disciplined themselves to remove the ball. Greece soon understood that this battle was lost. He also understood that losing the ball far from his area would not bring bad consequences. From the beginning, Spanish football was thick, worryingly rigid.

With all its defects, materialized on the few occasions it had, the National Team went to one of those games that end with a victory by the minimum, and here God and then glory. Those games, in short, where football concedes a bullet to the rival team and it is enough for them. Greece did not register a shot worthy of the name in the entire match, except for the penalty, where it was not even an active subject. Inigo Martinez cleared clearly and did not pick up the leg in time. The leg of a Greek awaited him in the area.

Morata finishes off surrounded by Greek players in the match played last Thursday at Los Cármenes.

It was an unfortunate moment for a team that was not to show off. He scored with his first inside pass of the game, and almost the only one, perfectly played by Koke as a pin and Morata as a finisher. On the outside, the Spanish extremes never prevailed, except in the time that Bryan Gil He took the opportunity to shake the tree.

Greece was impenetrable on the inside and on the outside, with a massive number of players in and around the area. A catenaccio without shame, in the old fashioned way, one of those that were so abundant in the times when Spain embedded its adversaries in the area, subjected to a fine rain that generally destroyed them.

Spain then had a collection of masters in the art of picking locks. Now it is going through the necessary period of change, which Lewis Enrique has interpreted perfectly. Several of the young people who won the U21 Eurocup and that they participated in the 6-0 win against Germany – Ferran Torres scored three goals that night – did not shine on this occasion.

They are footballers who begin their growing professional stage, with the irregularity that usually accompanies them. Without spaces, Ferran towers suffered an ordeal. It is more powerful than skillful. Dani Elm He’s smart and cunning, but he got caught in a web of legs. Neither Gayà, neither Llorente, they drilled down the sides. They tried with all the dedication in the world, almost always without success.

Spain is a very promising team that needs to wake up now. The training period for these young players also goes through their ability to recover from bad experiences. They are the moments that mark the character of the players and the teams. The tie was bad, very bad, for the National Team. It would be terrible if it affected the footballer’s worst enemy: self-esteem.