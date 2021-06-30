The sweet taste remained on the palate of the Argentine National Team after the closing of the group stage with the beaten 4-1 against Bolivia. Back in Buenos Aires, the Albiceleste squad settled back with a smile on the Ezeiza campus where this Tuesday there were light activities for everyone. With his mind already set on Ecuador, a rival in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 22 in Goiania, Lionel Scaloni awaits the evolution of Cristian Romero to diagram the formation.

The Cuti was one of those who was left out of the bank in the last meeting since drags a discomfort in one of his knees. In any case, the coach himself brought peace of mind by warning at a press conference that “it is not to worry.” They will see his evolution, but if he responds well, he will be forming a pair of defenders with Nicolás Otamendi.

“We have decided that he is out of the bank like other teammates because a very important game is coming and we have the possibility that others will play and that everyone has minutes on the court. The level is very even “, explained the DT. The other one who was not between the relays was Angel Di Maria, who suffered a blow to the calf of the right leg and rested to get to one hundred percent.

Likewise, it will be necessary to see if Noodle He starts as a starter or if the coach chooses again, with the entire troop ready, Rodrigo De Paul and Nicolás González to occupy the extremes of the midfield.

The idea of ​​the coaching staff, in this stage of decisive duels, is to opt for a starting eleven and not make so many variations between one game and another, something that happened recently because of the run, some injuries and the premise of taking care of those who they had a yellow one.