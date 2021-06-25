Within hours of joining the Argentine basketball team and traveling this Saturday to Las Vegas, United States, the place chosen for the concentration before the Tokyo Olympics, forward Gabriel Deck tested positive for coronavirus and is waiting of the retest to know when he will be able to join the ranks of the team led by Sergio Hernández.

Deck, who has just finished the season with good performances in the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, is in Santiago del Estero without symptoms and in “excellent health”. According to the Argentine Basketball Confederation, the player had already received the two doses of the vaccine and was waiting to join the delegation when the test result altered his plans.

“The medical department of the Argentine Confederation reports that Gabriel Deck tested positive for the mandatory Covid-19 test, prior to the trip to the concentration in Las Vegas and this Friday he will be swabbed again for the counter-test, the result of which is expected for the same day at night “, they explain from the CAB.

And they detail: “For now, in a preventive way, the epidemiological tracking of the contagion has already begun and thus know, if the positive is confirmed, when will you be able to travel to the United States -after performing the corresponding isolation in the country- and join the selected that he will work there between June 28 and July 17 “.

The selected team plans to travel to the United States this Saturday. Some of those cited by Oveja Hernández will come from Argentina, others, like Facundo Campazzo, are already in North America, and the rest, led by Luis Scola, will join from Europe.

News in development