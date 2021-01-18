Selected pieces Petteri Taalas was chosen European of the Year

The selection was made by the Selected Pieces magazine. The jury emphasized Taalas’ work to spread climate awareness.

Elect Palat magazine has named a Finnish climate expert European of the Year 2021 Petteri Taalaksen. Taalas, 59, works as the Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva, Switzerland. The WMO hosts, inter alia, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The jury justifies its choice on the grounds that Taalas has significantly contributed to the spread of fact-based climate awareness among both the general public and policy makers. This panel considers that it has supported concrete action to curb climate change.

The book of Taalas Climate change through the eyes of an astronomer was released this month. Selected Pieces, internationally Reader’s Digest, has chosen the European of the Year since 1996. The choice has hit the Finn only once before: in 2001, the title was given to the Linux operating system Linus Torvalds.