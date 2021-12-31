The sisters Selassiè are the protagonists of this edition of Big Brother Vip. Unknown to most, over the course of the week we have learned to know them better about who they are and what they do. As often happens with all competitors, during their stay, even on the sisters Selassie some skeletons were brought out in the closet.

First their title of princesses of Ethiopia was questioned, then the news broke out that her father is under arrest in Lugano for a series of scams. The three sisters tried to defend him by making it clear that everything is not as it seems, but in the last few hours it has been the weekly Today to reiterate that Giulio Bissiri, father of the three girls, is actually a serial scammer.

Father of the Selassié sisters, the words of Carlotta Tedeschi

The weekly reported the testimony of Carlotta Tedeschi, whose father lost his fortune to Bissiri. “Giulio Bissiri, father of the three contestants of the Gf Vip Jessica, Lulù and Clarissa, for about two years accompanied my father, Roberto Tedeschi, former administrator of the Holiday group, to the Cariplo in via IV Fontane in Rome every week, making himself deliver from our account ten million lire at a time. The money was to be used to finance the activities of Bissiri who he claimed to be a descendant of Negus Haile Selassie, and thus be able to collect the coupons of an immense treasury in German bonds which, according to him, had belonged to the late Ethiopian emperor “ – told Carlotta who then revealed the bitter truth.

“The money was never returned to us. My father is now dead and unsuccessfully tried to recover the money from the hands of that man who had completely dumbfounded him with the story of the German bund “ – he said.

There Tedeschi family it wouldn’t be the only fall into Bissiri’s alleged trap that promised fortunes in exchange for initial funding to unlock his fortunes. Several well-known faces of Italian entrepreneurship appear among the list of the scammed.

Among his victims, according to what he reconstructs Today, there could have been too Silvio Berlusconi; the entrepreneur, however, was lucky enough not to attend the dinner organized by Niaf, the foundation of the Italian-Americans, in which they should have known each other.