Altered Orbit Studios has announced the release date in early access Of Selaco a first-person shooter made using GZDoom, essentially a modified version of the DOOM engine: May 2024. The precise day has not yet been revealed, but we can be satisfied, considering that there are still a few months left to be able to play it.

A miracle game?

There is also a new trailer to accompany the announcement, which you can see below.

Altered Orbit Studios began work on Selaco in 2016, restarting the project several times over the years. This is probably the game that absolutely manages to exploit the best DOOM engine. After all, even watching the video it is difficult to imagine that it was made with such outdated technology, there are so many effects present.

The Early Access version will have a lot of content: