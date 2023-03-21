Nikola Sekulov has always had to wait a little longer than others along his journey as a young footballer. Not the best for someone like him who loves to go fast, yet there has always been a reason that invited him to be patient and confidently wait for his moment. The stages achieved then rewarded him punctually, so now he is indeed an important resource of Massimo Brambilla’s Juventus Next Gen, but also a reference for the Italian Under 20 national team.