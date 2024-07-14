Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Al Ain Football Company announced, hours ago, the signing of the Malian Sekou Baba, coming from the ranks of Al Bataeh, after two seasons in which the player excelled, reaching the ADNOC Professional League without any noise, but he left a mark that led him to be present now in the ranks of “Al Zaeem” in an exceptional season in which the team is preparing for continental and international participations.

Baba played with Al Bataeh in 47 matches in the Professional League, during which he scored 7 goals, in addition to his scoring contributions and other roles, which raised his market value when “Al Raqi” signed him from 100 thousand euros to more than two million euros, according to the “Transfer Market” website, while his performance contributed to making more than one club express its desire to obtain his services during this summer, before Al Ain settled matters and signed the player permanently.

Al Ain announced the signing of the player in an innovative way with the commercial partner “Talabat” for delivery services, while “Banfsaj” hinted at more deals in the coming days, after he wrote in the post accompanying the video, “The new has arrived, and the rest is on the way.”

Baba is good at playing as a right winger, or as an attacking midfielder in more than one position, according to the needs of Al Ain’s Argentine coach, Hernan Crespo, to provide him with additional solutions during the next season.

Al Ain’s preparations for the new season began the day before yesterday with the players undergoing medical tests, which will be followed by the start of training tomorrow, Tuesday, and then travel to Morocco next Wednesday to hold an external camp, which includes playing four friendly matches against Ittihad Touarga Sports Club on July 24, then KAC Kenitra on August 1, and Chabab Mohammedia and Raja Casablanca on the 5th and 10th of the same month, before returning to the country the following day, and completing training at “Dar Al Zain” in preparation for the start of official competitions.

On the other hand, Rafael Pereira moved to play for Al Bataeh, as a free player after the end of his contract with Al Ain.