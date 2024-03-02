Ali Maali (Dubai)

Malian Sekou Baba, the striker of the Al-Bataeh football team, found himself in an unenviable position, and was subjected to punishment, as he was banned from playing with the first team, and was relegated to playing and training with the reserve team (under 21 years old).

The punishment came at a very difficult and critical time, before Al-Bataeh met Ittihad Kalba in the 15th round of the ADNOC Professional League, in a match that was an important “bottleneck” for Al-Raqi, but the policy of reform and refinement was the most important message from the Croatian team coach, Goran Tomic. With the support of the club’s football management, especially Sekou Baba, he felt that he would escape punishment.

The decision to be excluded from training with the first team came after the young player (23 years old) persisted in not adhering to what coach Tomic wanted, whether by not passing to teammates at the right time in matches, and the great “selfishness” that seemed clear in his performance, and he thought that no matter what he did He will not be punished, especially since he was the team’s top scorer before the match with the “Tigers” with 4 goals, and that he is one of the players who participated most in the matches with 13 matches, and that he contributed the most to creating goals for his team (4 golden passes), all of which did not help him. For the sake of refinement and reform.

The player's recent crisis with his colleague Ahmed Khalil was the straw that broke his back, as he was dealt with with the utmost force and suspended before a very important match.

Coach Tomic was rewarded for his bold decision, by defeating Ittihad Kalba at the Tigers Stadium, with an outstanding match, both in defense and attack.

There is a tendency for Sekou Baba to continue to be excluded from Al-Bataeh’s next match against the Emirates Club, scheduled for February 12, which is postponed from the 13th round.