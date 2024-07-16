Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Malian Sekou Baba, who moved to Al Ain from Al Bataeh, indicated that wearing the “Boss’” jersey is a “real turning point” in his football career, stressing that he joined the biggest and best club in terms of logic and numbers on the Asian continent, and this is something that gives him a sense of pride, happiness and honor, and he cannot find the words to express his joy in defending the Al Ain logo.

He added: I am well aware that I still have a long way to go, to learn many things in the “Violet Castle”, so that I can improve and develop my level, and do my best with the team, and I hope that we will succeed in achieving more achievements.

Regarding his opinion on Al Ain’s journey in the league, he said: “The truth is that when I was a player at Al Bataeh, and it’s not just me, but all the players in the league clubs, the matches against Al Ain meant a lot to us. They are like a big challenge for every player who aspires to improve his level, present himself, and prove his ability to play at higher levels. When you see Al Ain performing at this level in Asia, you realize that you are facing a big team, compared to its performance in major tournaments, so you find them feeling proud to face a big team like Al Ain.”

Regarding the offers he received before moving to Al Ain, he said: “I actually received several offers from Emirati clubs, and this is normal, but I chose the best and most suitable club for me. When you receive an offer from Al Ain, you have no choice but to accept, so the offer from Al Zaeem prompted me to close the door to negotiations with other clubs.”

“I have big ambitions with Al Ain, and they include personal and collective goals, but I think it will not be easy, especially since I have a long journey to improve my level and reach a good position among the team’s players. Joining big teams requires that your first goal be to be on the main roster, and this step will definitely improve my level, and after that I look forward to winning titles, which is usual with a team the size of Al Ain that provides the opportunity to appear in continental and international competitions,” he added.

He said: “The reality confirms that Al Ain fans are the best in Asia, and they always demand that the team achieve more achievements, and this represents a strong motivation for the players, and they also make everyone do their best, for the benefit of the team.”