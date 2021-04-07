Sekou Gassama’s long-awaited return to the pitch is getting closer and closer to happening. Hispano-Senegalese, who had to undergo surgery twice for his fifth metatarsal fracture, He has been running on the Torres pitch for several weeks now and little by little he is touching the ball.

There are several videos that both the club and the footballer upload to social networks showing the improvements of the top scorer with five goals until recently. Therefore, everything seems to indicate that it could soon enter the group dynamics. However, from Fuenlabrada they ask for patience to see ‘La Pantera’ again with the blue jacket. “Sekou’s recovery is going well, as you have seen, he already runs on the pitch and has little exercises on the ball. Now I have to train with the group and catch dynamics “said Oltra at a press conference.

All in all, Sekou’s return, which could come earlier than expected, according to Oltra.: “I could shorten deadlines, but we still have to waitIt would be more than positive news for Fuenlabrada in the last stage of the competition, always decisive.

Sandoval, very present

The Fuenlabrada striker also did not want to miss the opportunity to thank José Ramón Sandoval for giving him an antigravity treadmill to improve his recovery, as could be seen in the striker’s tweet.