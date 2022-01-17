In just a year and a half, Lens have gone from being newly promoted to a serious candidate to finish the season in Champions League places. The northern team, through offensive football with possession of the ball as the axis of everything, has amazed French football with an ambitious project led by Joseph Oughourlian, who made a strong investment in Upper France to return the historic French to the place it deserves.

In fact, the most expensive signing in the club’s history was that of Seko Fofana, a stocky midfielder, with a lot of wingspan and who dominates almost all records in midfield. The Ivorian was signed in 2020 for €8.5 million from Udinese, establishing himself as a midfielder who already has interest from the Premier League.

When one sees Seko Fofana play, it is impossible not to associate him with Yaya Touré. Saving the distances, both are midfielders, both are from Ivory Coast and, in addition, both went through Manchester City. When the Lens player was in the cityzen academy, he always put Touré as a role model. The characteristics between the two midfielders are similar. Fofana takes advantage of his size and physique to avoid rivals, in addition to relying on a very refined technique that makes him an undetectable player in the rival field.

This season, the Lens player has scored six goals in all competitions, starting the year like a motorcycle thanks to his two goals in injury time against Lille, this one in the round of 32 of the French Cup, and against Saint-Étienne last Saturday, in a beautifully crafted shot that ended up in the rival goal’s square.

Fofana’s great season has not gone unnoticed by several European clubs. Without going further, Burnley recently offered €17 million for the midfielder, a ridiculous figure for Lens, who do not intend to let him out for less than 20 and hope to keep him until the end of the season to try to qualify for European competitions. Fofana knocks on the doors of the big European clubs and the footballer, for the moment, has already managed to settle Lens at the top of the table.