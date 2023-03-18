Dubai (Union)
The Sikkat Art and Design Festival, which is being held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, member of the Dubai Council, in its eleventh edition, achieved new achievements and records that reflect the vitality of Dubai’s creative scene. Culture” announced the success of “Sekka” in attracting more than 120,000 visitors. They followed the creations of more than 200 artists and creators who decorated with their artistic productions the rooms and walls of the houses of the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, and interacted with dozens of workshops, dialogue sessions, and entertainment and musical performances that took place in this year’s edition of the festival.
vitality of the cultural movement
In this context, Nour Khalfan Al-Roumi, project manager of the Sikka Art and Design Festival, confirmed that the numbers achieved by the eleventh edition reflect the size of the festival’s influence and strength and its position on the local and regional arena. She said, “”Sekka Art and Design” succeeded in becoming an essential part of the growing local cultural and artistic scene, thanks to its ability to give artists broad horizons that enable them to produce artistic works and designs that highlight the richness of the cultural and creative industries system in Dubai.
Al-Roumi added, “The successes of the current edition of the festival reflect the vitality of the cultural movement in Dubai, which enhances its position as a supportive platform for professional and emerging artists in the UAE and the Gulf region.” , and enhances the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for living, working and entertainment.
Threads of time
The festival edition for this year was attended by more than 200 Emirati and resident artists and creators, in addition to 3 international artists and two from the Arab Gulf region. : “Beit Sikka”, “House of Talli”, “House of Ceramics”, “House of Photography” and others. Over the course of its 10 days, the event opened its arenas to 9 outdoor installation artworks that express exceptional cultural experiences that reinforced the strength of the “Art in Public Spaces” strategy aimed at transforming Dubai into an art museum open to the public, as the artwork “Threads of Time: Weaving” drew attention. Presented by the artists Hamda Al-Falahi and Rima Al-Muhairi, the attention of visitors, as well as the work of the French Alex Goji (Once Upon A Snack), the model of the “ring” by the Emirati artist Jassim Al-Awadi, and the work of “Al-Darisha” by the Emirati Rawda Al-Ketbi.
Wally murals
Sikka also displayed 6 huge murals whose ideas were inspired by the spirit of Dubai and the ancient heritage and traditions of Dubai, including the mural “Dubai” by Emirati artist Abdullah Lutfi, the mural “The Future is Here” by the creator Badr Abbas, and the mural “Ya Wearing Al-Tali” by the Emirati Fatima Al Ali, and others. .
On the other hand, “House of Talli” represented a qualitative addition to the activities of the eleventh edition, as it came to rejoice at the UAE’s success – during last December – in registering the “Tilli” craft on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage, and included among its walls innovative works bearing the fingerprints of five Emirati artists. Their details were inspired by the “Tali” threads, while visitors were given, through the group exhibition organized by the “Al Jalila Center for Child Culture” in the “Ceramic House”, the opportunity to explore the masterpieces of ceramics and clay and their artistic uses, through a variety of ceramic sculptures presented by 35 creators from the Emirates and the world.
Workshops
On the other hand, this year, the festival launched its first initiative of its kind, “Sikkah Talks”, which included 14 diverse dialogue sessions, presented by a group of artists and experts, who shed light on the local cultural scene and the trends of the arts sector globally, while the “Sikkah” program seemed full of workshops. The interactive program witnessed the presentation of more than 136 workshops for adults, which attracted more than 600 visitors. The “Little Sikka” program included more than 100 workshops that attracted the attention of more than 1,500 children, while the “Al Jalila Center for Child Culture” shook hands with the festival’s youngsters through 28 workshops. It was supervised by a group of experts and specialists in the arts and crafts sector.
The festival witnessed the active participation of 13 tenants who took the houses of the historic neighborhood as their headquarters, including the “Tashkeel Center”, “Akkas Center for Visual Arts”, “Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Cultural Communication”, “Architectural Heritage Association” and others. Where they showcased the creativity of elite artists and creators from the UAE, the region and all over the world.
Throughout its duration, the festival’s visitors were on a date with a wide variety of musical and entertainment performances, cinematic and poetry evenings that were hosted by the rooms of “House 45”, in addition to the stage that raised its curtains in front of 127 performers, artists and musicians who dazzled the audience with their various musical and artistic masterpieces. The festival lit up its screens with scenes from 59 films, and presented 10 various entertainment workshops.
Facilities for visitors
The “SIKKA” journey could not have passed without highlighting the role of the volunteers and their contributions to the success of the event. In this context, Fatima Al-Helou, responsible for the volunteer team at “SIKKAH for Art and Design” said: “The members of the volunteer team played a vital role in the success of the eleventh edition of The festival, through their efforts while guiding visitors and providing the facilities they need to ensure that they have an integrated artistic experience, in addition to their participation in organizing various activities and workshops throughout the festival period.
She noted Dubai Culture’s keenness to involve young people in all the cultural events it organizes, and this comes out of the authority’s commitment to developing their capabilities, refining their skills, and enhancing their knowledge in the cultural and artistic sector, noting that “Sikka” is one of the most popular events. by volunteers, due to its vitality and ability to introduce them to the details of the local art scene.
