Nine Sols Could Soon Be Coming to Consoles that is on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch as revealed by the Taiwanese video game classification body. For those who don’t know, it is what we could define as a Sekiro-like due to the combat system, but here completely 2D.

Like Sekiro, but in 2D

Developed by RedCandleGames, the same guys behind Devotion and Detention, it seems to have sold well on Steam, where 95% of the nearly 8,500 user reviews are positive, for a overall extremely positive opinion. Furthermore, on Metacritic it has an average rating of 83/100, which is decidedly high.

We’re talking about a game inspired by FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice because the developers themselves have never hidden their main source of inspiration (it’s also indicated in the official description). It is currently only playable on PCbut things could change soon, as we have seen.

Unfortunately, the details are all here, that is, it is not known exactly when Nine Sols will arrive on consoles, since the developers have not made any official announcement. After all, classification bodies can be considered very reliable sources, given their role. So we can confidently wait for the new versions in the coming months.

The story of Nine Sols follows Yi as he seeks revenge against the 9 Sols, the formidable rulers of an abandoned kingdom. Why is he so eager to exterminate them? To find out, you just have to play and face this “Taopunk” world, which combines cyberpunk elements with Taoism and Eastern mythology. What mysteries are hidden behind the behavior of the mysterious alien race that controls everything and everyone?