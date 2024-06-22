During an interview, Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was a turning point for FromSoftwaredemonstrating that the Japanese studio is able to give greater speed to the gameplay.

According to Miyazaki, the balance between attack and defense has changed in some way already at the time of Bloodborne, but it is with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice that a substantial step forward was taken from this point of view, revolutionizing the formula that the team had used up to that point.

“Our plant it became something more fluid and active: it was one of the distinctive features of Sekiro, but we were already thinking about it at the time of Bloodborne. Perhaps in Sekiro it appears more clearly because it is presented in the clearest form that this philosophy can express.”

“Personally I think it’s still there a further level that we can reachanother level of refinement for this mechanic, but I guess in that respect Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was a big turning point for us.”