Also Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice one is confirmed success overwhelming for FromSoftware, with the game recently topping the 10 million copies sold across all platforms in its four years on the market, the game’s official X account has announced.

Contrary to most of the other FromSoftware titles, this one was published by Activision, but the substance does not change: it is a further confirmation of how the interpretation of the action RPG by the Japanese team continues to enjoy enormous success, even after years.

Released in March 2019 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice did not have any further updated version or sequel, but it evidently continued to sell, despite a certain lack of super discount offers for the title in question.

It is possible that the global success of Elden Ring has also relaunched the sales of the previous title, but it is clear that FromSoftware’s games are now a guarantee of considerable diffusion on the market, considering that even a more underground and hardcore title like this one has managed to exceed 10 million copies sold.