













Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice reaches 10 million sales around the world









It is worth noting that this title developed by FromSoftware and published by Activision It was noted by critics as one of the most outstanding games of the previous generation of consoles. Technically Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice became something of an instant hit thanks to how well made it was.

Activision COO Josh Taub stated: “It’s been an honor to partner with FromSoftware over the years, and we greatly value our shared passion for creating incredible worlds that engage our players.“

Thanks to its combat mechanics and the characteristic difficulty that comes with FromSoftware games, this title certainly became popular and people continue to consume it.

Where is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice cheaper?

If you are not one of the 10 million users who bought Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at the time, you are surely looking for the best offer out there to purchase it. At this point it should be a title that is on sale, right? Well, let’s find out.

Through amazon You can find it at more or less 743 MXN for PS4.

In gameplanet you can find it at 1,099 for PS4, 999 on Xbox One. Both new options. Used it can be a little cheaper.

In the PlayStation Store You will see that it is at 59.99 USD, but at the time of writing this, it has 50%, that is, 29.99 USD.

In Xboxthe regular price is 1,300 pesos and at the time of writing this it is discounted and costs 650 MXN.

Through Steam You will find it at 1,299 MXN.

The best option at this time is perhaps to take advantage of the offer in a digital store or buy it in physical format, especially to preserve it.

