Today's Amazon offers allow us to purchase SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice for PS4. The current price is €34.90. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is only two euros. The lowest price was offered last November in proximity to Black Friday. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice
SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice is an action game from FromSoftware in which we play a warrior capable of resurrecting in the midst of battle. In terms of gameplay, this means that we have a second chance even in case of death, without having to return to the checkpoint.
It is a fast-paced action game based on deflections and precise shots, as well as the use of a prosthetic arm capable of using a series of ninja tools such as shuriken, a flamethrower, a shield-breaking ax and more Alone. The protagonist can also act stealthily and use a grappling hook to launch himself towards handholds.
