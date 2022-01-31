From Software has accustomed us to a huge list of cut content: just think of Dark Souls and its Oscar, which in the beginning was considered the player’s last antagonist, until obviously Sekiro: Shadows Die Twicealthough not much is known about it.

However, things seem to have changed, because through a series of glitches, it seems to be possible to face the again Guardian Monkey but as a mini-boss. As always, it is very aggressive but contains several elements different from the classic boss that we face twice in the game: it does not have the classic greeting, in addition to not having a second phase.

It could be a leftover of deleted game content, triggered for some odd reason after specific events. The fact is that in the next few weeks we will probably find more like it, with the most frenetic data miners who will go in search of any new element available.

Source: Multiplayer.it