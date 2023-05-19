Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice And Ghost of Tsushima they seem to be destined to become soulsbased on what was reported by a leaker considered reliable, regarding this specific area.

With a couple of tweets published in the past few hours, the “oecuf0” account has made it clear that the two games are destined to become as many anime, even if the details in this regard are not yet known. As for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in particular, it also emerged that the production has been entrusted to one Japanese study“of course”, and that the official announcement should come soon.

There is no other information, but the subject certainly lends itself to a revision of the story in this form, above all thanks to the particular characterization of the protagonist, the enemies and the splendid settings in feudal Japanese style.

The latter are also shared by the other project always revealed with a tweet from the same leaker, or the anime of Ghost of Tsushima. In fact, rumors had already emerged in the past, and at the same time it is also receiving an adaptation in the form of a cinematic film. At this point we await any details, bearing in mind that the source is considered quite reliable on this front but obviously the information must be taken as simple rumors.