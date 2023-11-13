FMateusz Morawiecki resigned as Polish Prime Minister on Monday. But the 55-year-old politician from the national conservative PiS party still sees a political future for himself. First of all, he is still maintaining the appearance that, with the support of President Andrzej Duda, who is close to the PiS, he can not only continue in office for the time being, but also form a new government.

But it is far more likely that, given the new majority after the election on October 15th, the previous opposition leader Donald Tusk will soon take over as chairman of the government. So Morawiecki, who is not the head of the PiS led by Jarosław Kaczyński, has to stay in the conversation.

In this sense, the speech he gave on Monday in the first parliamentary session after the election was logical. Morawiecki initially presented a “brief overview of what has been achieved” to the Sejm, as the House of Representatives is called in Poland, and described it as a historic achievement that the PiS, in its eight years in government, has defined Polish history as “the history of a great nation, but of a weak state”.

According to Morawiecki, the EU is ruled by Germany and France

After Morawiecki named the major challenges of his term in office so far with the corona pandemic, the migration crisis, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, he went on the attack. Morawiecki ignored a warning from the senior president Marek Sawicki, who presided over the first parliamentary session, that he should stick to the balance sheet.

The previous head of government took the European Union to task. But it wasn’t a sweeping blow. No, Morawiecki specifically sought out a bogeyman: namely an impending change to the EU Treaty, according to which more decisions should be made by qualified majority and the Union should be given additional powers in some areas. Morawiecki told MPs: “Let’s be honest about what such a qualified majority means: the EU is governed by Germany, France and a few strong countries that work with them.”







This already named the alleged German danger, a long-running issue in the enemy images cultivated by the PiS. According to Morawiecki, there is a concrete threat that foreign police officers in Poland could arrest Polish citizens. And that the wall on the border with Belarus could be “dismantled”. The PiS politician also warned against ecological zeal: The EU could impose new taxes on emissions and meat consumption. And delay construction projects because of “snail or lamprey habitat.”

With his incendiary speech against the threatened treaty change, he poked fun at the three forces that now have a comfortable majority of 248 out of 460 in the Sejm and want to form a government without the PiS. At the European level, Tusk’s liberal Citizens’ Coalition, the Left and the centrist Third Way are among the factions that are positive about changing the treaty. On the other hand, the PiS, in line with its associated European Party of Conservatives and Reformists, rejects a change to the treaty.

Defeat of the PiS in the election of the new Sejm Marshal

Morawiecki was definitely heard in the House of Representatives. But not in a way that would have been flattering to him. When the PiS politician said, “I invite everyone to support the government that I will try to form,” laughter broke out in the plenary hall. A photo circulating on social media that showed party leader Kaczyński with his eyes closed during Morawiecki’s remarks caused glee.







After the speech by the previous head of government, a new Sejm Marshal, as the speaker of the parliament is called in Poland, was elected. Szymon Hołownia, the leader of the Third Way, which came third in the parliamentary election, received 265 votes. That is 17 votes more than the three forces, the Citizens’ Coalition, the Left and the Third Way, which presented a coalition agreement last week, have MPs. This means: Despite his invocation of national interests, Morawiecki cannot even rely on the extreme right-wing confederation in his hope of forming a government.

At least President Duda continues to support the previous head of government. In his appearance before the Sejm, the head of state announced that he would use his right of veto in this case and monitor the “achievements” of the past eight years. “It was the best eight years for Poland,” Duda repeated in the evening, and, as he had already announced last week, tasked Morawiecki with forming a government. Morawiecki has to face a vote of confidence in two weeks. If he loses it, parliament can nominate a new candidate for the presidency.