Without a doubt, Sejad Salihovic is one of the club icons of TSG Hoffenheim. For years he played for the club, with which he was promoted to the Bundesliga in 2008. In fact, he had long since ended his playing career – but he is still tying his shoes for the U23.
Sejad Salihovic played a full 249 competitive games for TSG Hoffenheim. He is not only remembered by the fans because he came in the summer of 2006 and only moved to China in 2015 – his achievements and milestones that he had achieved with the club were also remarkable. For example, he was able to collect 128 direct goal participations for TSG, 67 goals and 61 direct assists.
He actually ended his career as a player long ago. Since last summer he started as a coach in the Hoffenheim youth team, initially taking part in various teams before accompanying the U23 as an assistant coach from the beginning of October. The 36-year-old is now surprisingly returning to this team as a player. The starting point: an injury to the captain.
“Due to the cruciate ligament rupture that Andreas Ludwig suffered during training two weeks ago, a leading player broke away,” said Marcus Mann, head of sports at “Hoffe zwo”, in view of the news. He added: “Sejad Salihović should and can close this gap, but nobody should expect miracles from him now. We have to gently bring him back to competitive football, but with his experience he can be an important anchor for the boys.”
Due to the failure of Ludwig, the idea of ”reactivating him” quickly matured. Since then, the Bosnian has even done extra shifts in order to be at the highest possible level as quickly as possible, emphasized Kai Herdling, whose U17 he originally started as an assistant coach.
Its first use could take place on the weekend. In the Regionalliga Südwest, the U23 of the Bundesliga club will meet VfR Aalen on Saturday. “I feel good and I’m happy when I can help the team,” said Salihovic before his unusual comeback. This allows the veteran to write another experience on his résumé that he made with Hoffenheim. He had also accompanied the way to the German upper house of football about twelve and a half years ago.