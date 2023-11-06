Milan – A maxi seizure of over 779 million and 453 thousand euros was carried out today by the Milan Financial Police against Airbnb Ireland Unlimited Companyowner of the short-term rental platform of the same name as well as three people who held administrative positions within the US group between 2017 and 2021, accused by the Milan prosecutor’s office of tax fraud: they did not pay the flat rate tax on the rent which amount to almost 4 billion euros.

The execution of the precautionary measure signed by the investigating judge Angela Minerva, comes at the end of the investigations conducted by the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi, Cristiana Roveda and Giancarla Serafini of the second department led by the deputy Tiziana Siciliano, based on the results of the tax audit carried out by the Economic-Financial Police Unit. According to the investigations, the aforementioned foreign company in Italy “did not comply with the obligations introduced” by the 2017 law, “avoiding – we read in a note from the Prosecutor Marcello Viola – the declaration and payment (as withholding tax) of withheld” for an amount equal to the amount seized and “calculated at 21 percent (so-called ‘dry tax’) on short-term rental fees of 3,711,685,297 euros paid in the period 2017-2021 by guests of the accommodation facilities advertised by the platform, based on the bookings made”.

In essence, out of the billion-dollar sum confiscated from the rents, the company, it is assumed, paid the owners of the properties (hosts) the amount paid by the tenants “net of the commission charged for the use of the relevant digital infrastructure”, failing to settle accounts with the Italian tax authorities for the years January 2019-January 2023. “The obligation of the foreign company to withdraw at source on the sums paid by the tenants to the lessors and to subsequently pay the tax evaded – continues the note – has been confirmed by the double scrutiny carried out” both by the Court of Justice of the European Union and from the State Council. As Judge Minerva notes, Airbnb “for years now” has “taken the deliberate corporate option” of not complying with the Italian legislation on the payment of flat tax on short-term rentals “with the main aim of not risking the loss of market shares in favor of of competition”.

The investigation papers

Airbnb would also have taken into consideration the possibility of “abandoning online payments, in order to avoid, solely for the future, the tax requirement” of the flat rate tax. This can be read in the decree of the investigating judge of Milan Angela Minerva which led to the seizure for tax evasion of over 779 million euros from the giant that manages the short-term rental platform. In fact, the decree contains a “memorandum”, acquired by the Gdf during the investigations, in which Airbnb evaluated “four different scenarios” of “actions to be taken” in the face of Italian tax regulations. The first involved “defending one’s position” by dealing with “several years of tax disputes” with the Revenue Agency. The second point was the option of abandoning “online payments”, even if this could lead to a “contraction in revenues”. Third scenario, indicated in the memorandum, “compliance” with the legislation on flat rate tax with a system, however, of “voluntary compliance” by the tenant hosts. The fourth and final option is to “fully comply with the regulatory provisions” with a “potential risk”, however, for Airbnb “of increasing ad prices and consequent loss of market share”.

According to the tax audit of the Gdf, endorsed by the Prosecutor’s Office and investigating judge of Milan, only on some hosts the American giant should not apply the flat rate tax: in particular, for “the fees collected for stays exceeding 30 days”, for the relative amounts to landlords with a VAT number “for stays of less than 30 days” and, finally, on the rents of host with more than 4 apartments, but only for the year 2021. In practice, according to the judge’s decree and jurisprudence, the tax does not apply only to these categories of hosts.

Airbnb’s defense

“Airbnb Ireland has been in discussions with Revenue since June 2023 to resolve this matter. We are surprised and saddened by the action announced by the public prosecutor Monday. We are confident that we have acted in full compliance with the law and we intend to exercise our rights regarding the matter.” Thus the company in a note, regarding the seizure of over 779 million and 453 thousand carried out today by the Milan Financial Police against Airbnb Ireland Unlimited Company itself, owner of the short-term rental platform of the same name, as well as three people who held administrative positions within the US group between 2017 and 2021, accused by the Milan prosecutor’s office of tax fraud for not having paid the flat rate tax on the fees which amount to almost 4 billion euros.