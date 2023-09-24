Seizure | Markku Palmroos dragged himself into the hallway of an apartment building – he has an idea why calls for help were not answered

Musician J. Karjalainen sings about a man for whom nothing ever happens.

This is not a 63-year-old goalkeeping legend Markku Palmroos. “Fana” is a man whose life has already had enough twists and turns in his playing career and especially in recent years.

In November 2017, Palmroos’ right leg had to be amputated. With the help of the prosthesis, he was able to return to his coaching duties and enjoy life again without pain.

Today in the year futispersona has experienced tough times again.

In the beginning of 2023, Palmroos joined the coaching group of Lappeenranta-based PEPO, and in the winter he drove a couple of times a week from Vuosaari to South Karelia. On March 14, he was returning from Lappeenranta to Helsinki via the six-lane road, when the journey was suddenly interrupted at Luumäki. Empty sacks flew from the oncoming transport vehicle onto the road at the Jurvala exit.

Shift master of the South Karelia rescue service Death of Juha clarified the situation South Saimaa to the reporter. Death by one sack came straight towards Palmroos’s car, causing him to swerve and hit the center rail.

During his playing years, Palmroos didn’t get scared by big “sacks” on the field, but now the situation was different. The car’s front tire tore off, and the car ended up in a snow project.

“The speed was a little over a hundred, and there was nothing to do when the car started to slide,” says Palmroos.

The goalkeeper had protection with him, because he survived Kolar without physical bumps.

“ “I dragged myself into the corridor and shouted for help.”

Markku Palmroos has spent almost two months in the Synapsia house while recovering from a brain infarction.

June at the beginning lightning struck the next time. Palmroos woke up at seven in the morning and wanted to take a shower, but his legs couldn’t carry him. He had moved to Vuosaari at the beginning of the year, where he lived on the eighth floor of an apartment building.

“I dragged myself into the corridor and shouted to come and help,” says Palmroos.

Nobody showed up.

“They must have thought I was crazy. I even yelled that I’m not crazy. Come and help.”

According to Palmroos’ memory, it took a couple of hours before someone came to help and called an ambulance.

Then we hurriedly went to Meilahti hospital, where the staff found that Palmroos had suffered a cerebral infarction. They started giving him dissolution treatment right away.

“I was conscious and I remember roughly what happened, but I couldn’t think of anything reasonable.”

Palmrose was “quite confused” for a few days, after which the understanding began to return. After a week, he was moved from Meilahti to the Synapsia house, which is located quite close, where people who have recovered from brain infarction are treated.

At the same time, he noticed that something was wrong with his body.

“The right side didn’t work.”

Palmroos has had to learn new tricks because the right side still works poorly.

“Everything must be done with the left hand.”

Markku Palmroos was known as a fearless veskar. Picture of a Haka match from 1983.

Palmroos was a wheelchair patient for a long time, but got back on his feet a little over a month after the attack. Now I can walk, albeit with careful steps.

Palmrose is known as quite a lip-smacker and a verbal virtuoso. After a cerebral infarction, producing speech was almost impossible at first.

“It was a difficult thing because I’m used to talking a lot and using my mouth,” Palmroos laughs.

According to brain surgeons, a person can lose their dialect as a result of a cerebral infarction. Palmroos’ trademark, stadium-like sarcasm and twisting of jokes are still there even after the crash. The conversation goes almost normally, although sometimes you have to take a breath and calm your mind.

The Synapsia house provides high-quality care and experts in various fields rehabilitate patients so that they can survive everyday life as well as possible.

Palmroos visited the store for the first time this week.

“The nurse wanted to see how I coped with shopping. I was a bit confused about how things work here.”

Palmrose lives alone, so he will not be allowed home until it is certain that life will take shape without helpers. He has been on a quick home vacation twice. Weekdays are smooth at Synapsia house, but weekends are more difficult.

“The place gets quiet, and I have no other company than the television.”

On weekdays, Palmroos goes to the gym, where the body’s mobility is developed and the muscles are strengthened.

“Terrible training, more and tougher than in the football days,” Palmroos quips.

Ex-goalkeeper moving around has been a bit difficult for a while now, because his right leg was amputated at the end of 2017. It was decided because the wound on the leg of Palmroos, who had diabetes, caused a series of hospitalizations and numerous surgeries.

Thanks to the leg prosthesis, Markku Palmroos was able to return to coaching at the end of 2017.

In the end, the leg had to be amputated, which was a great relief amidst the pain.

“This was a great thing in all its awfulness. According to the doctors, I’m a young patient, and with the prosthesis attached to the leg I can even run,” Palmroos said at the time after the operation in Ilta-Sanom.

He rehabilitated at a good pace and already at the turn of the year 2017–2018 was involved in the coaching of Espoo’s SexyPöxyje together Ari Tiittanen with. In the summer of 2018, Palmroos had to undergo another operation when a pus abscess was found on his stubby leg.

Palmroos’ summer has been long. Synapsia is located in Töölö right next to HJK’s home stadium, so on match days you can hear the screams of the fans if you open the window. The club legend of one match has been watching on the spot, when a football friend Ari Rantamaa took him to Bolt Stadium.

“From there you could go downhill with a wheelchair to the stadium,” says Palmroos.

Markku Palmroos (3rd from the right) was part of the coaching team of Bo Johansson (right) and Ari Rantamaa (2nd from the right) in the 1995 season.

Namely Palmroos is remembered for the Helsinki Football Club’s goal. He won four Finnish championships at the club (1985, 1987, 1988 and 1992) and in addition, there are three Finnish Cup championship medals in the trophy cabinet. In the 1987 season, Palmroos kept a clean sheet for 827 minutes, which was a record at the major league level at the time.

After his playing career, Palmroos continued in coaching positions and worked, among other things, as the second coach in the league team of AC Alliance.

During his recovery, Palmroos has had time to watch sports on television. That’s what he plans to do in the future, but preferably from the couch at home.

“I would guess that I will be home in two or three weeks.”

Palmrose served as HJK’s goalkeeper coach in the fall of 1998, when the striped shirts played in the group stage of the Champions League. After that, he drove the HJK bus for a long time. This fall, he may be involved as a “stand coach” in HJK’s Conference League matches.

“If the condition allows.”

Coaching work is on hold, at least for the time being.

“All energy is directed to rehabilitation,” says Palmroos.