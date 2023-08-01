Seizure | 100 kilograms of drugs were found in hundreds of children’s backpacks

Customs was able to trace the smuggling organization that imported drugs from Spain to Finland. At least 280 kilograms of marijuana and hashish were brought to Finland.

Smuggling organization arranged drugs from Spain to Finland, Customs informs. Eight different batches of narcotics were brought to Finland, which are suspected to contain a total of at least 280 kilograms of marijuana and hashish.

The street value of the substances is around four million euros.

The drugs were smuggled in cargo shipments in commercial traffic from Spain through Central Europe to Finland. The smuggling is suspected to have started in November last year. The transport company is not suspected of being involved in smuggling.

Customs has carried out searches and arrests in the capital region and Jyväskylä during the preliminary investigation. There are eight suspects, three of whom are Finns.

The largest seizure, about 90 kilograms of marijuana and 10 kilograms of hashish, was made from a self-service warehouse located in Helsinki. The narcotics were hidden in backpacks, of which nearly 400 were seized during the preliminary investigation. In addition, 45,000 euros in cash and two unauthorized handguns were confiscated during the searches. The money is suspected to come from drug dealing.

Customs says that it was able to track down the smuggling organization with the help of its own criminal investigation.

Customs says that he was able to track down the smuggling organization with the help of his own criminal investigation. The preliminary investigation was carried out in cooperation with the Police Department of the Interior of Finland. Information has also been exchanged with the Spanish, Dutch and German authorities.

Customs’ investigation also investigates other drug crimes and firearms crimes by the same organization.

After the preliminary investigation is completed, it will be transferred to the prosecutor’s district of Southern Finland for consideration of charges.