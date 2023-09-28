The Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children in Ajman, headed by Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, identified four forms of violence against women, which are criminalized by UAE law, which are physical violence, verbal violence, economic violence, and neglect, stressing that the role of women inside the home is not imposed by Sharia and law, and the husband may not be violent. If his wife neglects him, the matter depends on other humanitarian aspects of family cooperation within the home, and each party fulfilling its social role.

In detail, the legal advisor to the “Hemaya” Foundation, Wafiq Hassan Al-Baba, said that Decree No. 10 of 2019 precisely defined crimes of domestic violence, indicating that this decree aims to strengthen social cohesion in the family, preserve its entity, and protect the sanctity of private life in a manner consistent with With the legacies, customs and traditions of society, correcting behaviors that are harmful to the family, women and children, and preserving the social and moral legacies, customs, traditions and customs of the country.

He explained to Al-Emarat Al-Youm: “Laws around the world seek to abolish individual authority, but this matter does not carry much importance. For example, if a father prevents his son from going out after 10 p.m., it is not classified as domestic violence, and the same applies to his wife. However, the law allows the competent authority to intervene in some family matters, if the humanitarian aspects are exceeded into more violent aspects.”

He explained that Arab society, Eastern traditions, and laws take into account important family aspects. The woman’s role within the home is not imposed by law and law, and it is not permissible for the husband to abuse his wife if she fails to do so. Likewise, the husband is not legally obligated to bring gifts to his wife, but these matters involve a human and emotional exchange that is far from the provisions of the law.

Wafiq Hassan Al-Baba identified four forms of violence against women: physical violence, verbal violence, economic violence, and neglect. He pointed out that the husband’s seizure of the wife’s salary is illegal, and is a form of economic violence. Legally, the woman is not obligated to do so, but she can help her husband. With her consent.

He stressed that mockery and bullying are also prohibited by law, because they may lead to imprisonment, and this is verbal violence. He pointed out that what we have suffered a lot during the recent period is self-neglect, so the environment must be changed every once in a while to improve the psychological atmosphere.